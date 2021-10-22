CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting of a man during an incident involving law enforcement in Campbell County Thursday evening.

The TBI said in an overnight news release Friday that preliminary information indicates that Caryville Police and Campbell County deputies spotted a car traveling along the Appalachian Highway in Caryville that was the subject of a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) in connection to a robbery that occurred just after 7 p.m. in Jacksboro.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the male driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued and continued onto Interstate 75. At mile marker 137, the driver crashed into several vehicles stopped in a construction zone, including a cruiser driven by a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol who was parked behind a disabled vehicle.

The TBI says during efforts to take the driver into custody, the situation escalated, resulting in the trooper, a Caryville officer and a Campbell County deputy firing shots, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the car was also injured in the incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

The TBI clarified Friday that its agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

