Tennessee burn permit season to begin early

(WJHL) – Burn permits will be required earlier than usual this year in Tennessee due to dry conditions.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry will require a permit for outdoor burning starting Monday, September 23. Usually, permits are only required from October 15 – May 15.

The Division of Forestry says while there hasn’t been an increase in wildland fires in Tennessee, the early launch of fire permit season is a “precautionary measure to help protect our state and citizens from any wildfire threat.”

Several local governments have also issued burn bans, including Sevierville, Gatlinburg and Greeneville.

Fire officials say record high temperatures and lack of rain have created an increased risk of wildland fires.

To apply for a Tennessee burn permit, visit www.BurnSafeTN.org.