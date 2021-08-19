Tennessee carnival worker charged with sexual battery on a child

WARNING: The details in this story are graphic and may be considered disturbing.

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A carnival employee in Henry County has been arrested after investigators said he fondled a child, called her pretty and asked for her phone number.

Paris police said they were informed Aug. 11 of the incident that occurred the day prior at the Henry County Fairgrounds.

A warrant states the child disclosed to her aunt that a carnival worker had “sexually touched her while getting on the ‘Ring of Fire’ at the fair.”

The victim explained that the man, who she did not know, re-secured her harness and “put his hand under the lap bar, forcing his hand between her legs,” according to the police report.

The victim said “he told her that she was pretty,” then asked for her name and phone number, so she ran off.

Police said the victim and another relative were able to point out the alleged attacker, when they returned to the carnival with detectives.

The warrant identifies the suspect as Erick Fabricio, who is employed by Bell City Amusements.

He was arrested for sexual battery and transported to the Henry County jail, where he was held on a $10,000 bond.

The report does not disclose the age of the victim, but identifies her as a child.