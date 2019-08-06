Tennessee city website compromised by ‘Iranian Hackers’

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration, a person types on a laptop in Florida. Riviera Beach, Fla., agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers who took over its computer system, the latest in thousands of attacks worldwide aimed at extorting money from governments and businesses. Spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said Wednesday, June 19, 2019, that the city of 35,000 residents has been working with outside security consultants, who recommended the ransom be paid. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee city is working to fix a portion of its website that was hacked over the weekend.

News outlets report a bill processing page on the city of Murfreesboro’s website was found to be replaced Saturday with an image of a Guy Fawkes mask. The website said that it was “Hacked By Iranian Hackers” and “Mamad Warning.”

After a fuller assessment, Information Technology for the City of Murfeesboro indicates that a compromise this morning to link to an online portal of the Water Resources Customer webpage was limited to one script page. No customer info was accessed in the propaganda attack. — City of Murfreesboro (@cityofmborotn) August 3, 2019

A message scrawled beneath the apparent signature said that the hackers had the information and identity of website visitors. The city tweeted that no customer information was compromised.

City spokesman Mike Browning says the city shut down the page and determined the hack is isolated to the payment portal. He said he hoped the page would be restored by Monday. The page still was down as of Tuesday morning.