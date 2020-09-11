Tennessee city will allow abortion clinic, pay legal bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee city that tried to outlaw surgical abortions has agreed to pay $225,000 in legal fees to attorneys representing an abortion clinic.
According to an order entered in federal court in Nashville on Thursday, the city of Mt. Juliet also agrees to let the carafem abortion clinic operate anywhere in the city that is zoned for professional medical services or physicians offices.
Carafem sued Mt. Juliet in December after commissioners passed a zoning ordinance that had the effect of banning surgical abortions anywhere within city limits.
Thursday’s settlement came after a judge in May ordered the city to stop enforcing the ordinance.
