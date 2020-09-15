Tennessee convict pleads guilty in Holly Bobo murder case

FILE – Jason Autry identifies Zachery Adams during his testimony on day four of the Holly Bobo murder trial, in a Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, in Savannah, Tenn. Jason Autry guilty Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 to taking part in the killing of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo more than nine years ago, but he is expected to be released soon as part of a deal with prosecutors. (Kenneth Cummings/The Jackson Sun via AP, Pool, File)

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — A convicted felon pleaded guilty Monday to taking part in the killing of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo more than nine years ago, but he is expected to be released soon as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Hardin County Judge C. Creed McGinley sentenced Jason Autry to eight years in prison after Autry pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder and facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping.

Autry’s lawyer says he is getting credit for time served and could be released in the next few days.

Autry testified in the 2017 trial of Zachary Adams, who was found guilty of Bobo’s kidnapping, rape and murder.