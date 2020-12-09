Tennessee convict who testified in Bobo case arrested again

FILE – Jason Autry identifies Zachery Adams during his testimony on day four of the Holly Bobo murder trial, in a Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, in Savannah, Tenn. Jason Autry guilty Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 to taking part in the killing of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo more than nine years ago, but he is expected to be released soon as part of a deal with prosecutors. (Kenneth Cummings/The Jackson Sun via AP, Pool, File)

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WATE) – A convicted felon who was released from prison after his trial testimony helped convict a Tennessee man in the slaying of nursing student Holly Bobo has been arrested and charged with weapons and drug offenses.

Federal authorities say Jason Autry was arrested near a rural field after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy last week.

A judge sentenced Autry to eight years in state prison in September after Autry pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder and facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping in the Bobo case.

Bobo was 20 when she vanished from her family’s home in rural west Tennessee in April 2011.