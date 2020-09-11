KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee reported 10 new active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the latest data released by the university.

According to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville COVID-19 dashboard, there are 672 active cases at the university as of Thursday. Of the 672 cases, 661 are students. The university reported just 10 new active cases since Wednesday, a 1.51% rise in total active cases.

Total self-isolations grew 2.77% from 2,023 to 2,079. There are 1,018 nonresidential students and 985 residential students currently in isolation, nonresidential isolations decreased by 1.17% while residential isolations increased by 6.7%. There are 76 university employees in isolation.

UT reported 82 new active cases from Sunday to Thursday, more than 100 fewer new active cases than same period of the previous week when 189 new active cases were reported.

As of Thursday, 426 students and employees have recovered from COVID-19.

School officials said Thursday they have identified a COVID-19 cluster in the West Wing second floor of White Hall. The cluster occurred on Friday, Sept. 4.

On Wednesday, residents in Massey Hall were told they would be moved out to create more self-isolation space for COVID-19 positive and close contact students living on campus.

Students in Massey have until Friday, Sept. 11, to decide if they want to stay on campus or cancel their housing contracts outright. If a decision is not made by then, the university will select a room on the students behalf beginning Sept. 12.