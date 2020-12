Tennessee coronavirus: More than 5,000 new cases reported, hospitalizations decline slightly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday reported 51 new COVID-19 related deaths and 5,257 new cases.

Hospitalizations fell by 17 to 2,944. Inactive/recovered cases rose by 7,108 to 462,694.

The percent positive rate for Thursday was 17.02%.

The state Department of Health updates a list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19.