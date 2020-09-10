Tennessee Coronavirus: University of Tennessee puts in measures to slow spread of COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee announced a series of measures Thursday designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has been spiking at the Knoxville campus since classes resumed for fall semester.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman in an email said the following new measures are effective immediately and last through at least Sept. 27:

No visitation in any on-campus housing. Only residents who live in the building should enter a residence hall or Greek house, and only roommates or suitemates should be together in individual rooms. All common spaces that are not already closed will be closed.

All on-campus dining will be converted to carryout. Dining options and procedures will remain the same, but there will be no eat-in dining during this time. All dining in Greek houses is also grab-and-go only.

TRECS will be closed for two weeks. Fitness classes and instructor training can be held outside or virtually. The outdoor pool will remain open and outdoor intramurals will continue.

All indoor in-person campus events are canceled during this two-week period. Socially distant academic programming and research, outdoor events with safety precautions in place, and virtual events will continue.

In-person classes and research will continue. Contact tracing indicates that classrooms and current levels of research activity have not contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

Social gatherings on campus should be held outdoors, follow CDC guidance for social distancing, and require that all attendees wear masks.

Off-campus social gatherings should similarly be held outdoors or follow the Knox County Board of Health’s recommendation for indoor activities, limiting gatherings to no more than 25 people in a 900-square-foot space.

In addition, students hosting any gatherings are responsible for making sure that attendees are following CDC guidance regarding social distancing and mask-wearing.

As part of this effort, we will also begin comprehensive surveillance testing of all on-campus housing, Plowman said.

“I ask for your cooperation in following these new, and hopefully temporary, restrictions,” Plowman said in the email “There are student conduct consequences for noncompliance.

“If we can’t flatten the upward trajectory of our active cases by September 27, we will have to keep these measures in place longer. Let’s work together over the next two weeks to reverse the upward trend in new infections.”