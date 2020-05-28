Tennessee creates COVID emotional support line for health care workers, first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee health officials have created a COVID-19 Emotional Support Line for health care workers and first responders.

The new resource was created to help those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic who are experiencing feelings of stress, anxiety, sadness, or depression related to work.

Calls to 888-642-7886 will be answered by trained mental health professionals who can provide emotional support, help callers identify and address basic needs, and reference tools for managing stress or making a self-care plan.

The support line is not meant to be a replacement for mental health treatment and is not intended to replace crisis or suicide prevention services. The Statewide Crisis Line is available at 855-274-7471 or by texting “TN” to 741-741.

Mental health professionals who are interested in volunteering can submit their information online.