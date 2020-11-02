Tennessee Dems lawsuit seeks release of absentee ballot info

A box of absentee ballots waits to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. Mail-in ballots have exploded in popularity since the pandemic spread in mid-March, at the peak of primary season.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against Tennessee elections officials seeking the release of absentee ballot information.

The lawsuit was filed Sunday by the state Democratic Party and the campaign of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw.

It accuses elections officials of refusing to release the ballot information as required by state law. Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett and elections coordinator Mark Goings are named as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, the secretary of state’s office is required by Tennessee open records law to release if requested a list of voters who have not returned absentee ballots by the end of early voting, which was Saturday.