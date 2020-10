KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health says there were 1,615 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 201,210.

There were 17 new deaths, bringing that total to 2,577 in the state.

There are 64 less hospitalizations than Saturday with 791 people currently hospitalized.

There have been 871 new recoveries, bringing the total to 184,404.