Tennessee Department of Health: 667 coronavirus cases statewide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has 667 cases of COVID-19, up just 8% from the 615 officially reported on Monday.
Knox County has 15 coronavirus cases, up from 13 reported at midday by Knox County Health Director Dr. Marth Buchanan during a press briefing.
Some 11,144 COVID-19 tests have been given in the state, according Tennessee Department of Health statistics.
The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.
The bulk of the cases continue to be in the Nashville Metro area, where there are two reported deaths related to the virus. But Shelby County has seen its numbers grow to 99 and Knox County, which ranks No. 5 in the number of cases in the state, is seeing numbers in the mid-teens.
Buchanan on Monday issued a “safer at home” order that closes non-essential businesses two weeks in Knox County.
State Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville, will hold a telephone town hall Tuesday to provide an update and answer questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining her will be Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director of the Knox County Health Department. You can join the town hall by calling Citizens can join the town hall at 5:30 p.m. by calling (888) 886-6603.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
