Tennessee Dept. of Correction launches COVID-19 information line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Correction is launching a new information line that inmate families can use to inquire about their loved ones.
The information line will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number is (866) 858-0380.
Lines open April 22.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee sets date for safer-at-home order to expire April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Is there enough COVID-19 testing to safely reopen states? Lawmakers weigh in
- Restaurant owners prepare for the return of dine-in patrons
- Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine answers questions about the coronavirus outbreak in Spanish
- “I just can’t do this.” Harried parents forgo home school amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Grant from Holston Foundation helps feed Gatlinburg during coronavirus pandemic
- Safely getting your sweat on: Gyms and fitness facilities prepare to open
- Allegiant Travel Company to receive $171.9M in emergency relief under the CARES Act
- Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases climb to 7,394 with 157 deaths
- Missouri becomes first state to file lawsuit against Chinese government over COVID-19
- Virus forces cancellation of iconic events like Oktoberfest
- LabCorp gets emergency authorization for at-home COVID-19 tests
- Doctors: Execution drugs could help COVID-19 patients