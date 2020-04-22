Tennessee Dept. of Correction launches COVID-19 information line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Correction is launching a new information line that inmate families can use to inquire about their loved ones. 

The information line will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number is (866) 858-0380. 

Lines open April 22. 

