Tennessee Dept. of Labor and Workforce pays pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce said they’re paying for pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) benefits.

They said the state began providing relief to self-employed individuals by paying PUA benefits through the federal government’s CARES Act. Officials said that these individuals are not usually eligible for unemployment.

However, PUA provided the money that was needed to pay benefits to Tennesseans who have not been able to work amid COVID-19.

The Department said they started processing these claims on April 22 and processed them. Thousands should have funds put into their bank accounts or debit cards this week.

All claimants will get a minimum weekly PUA benefit of $120 dollars first, and then an additional $600 dollar weekly Federal Unemployment Compensation benefit. People eligible for more than this minimum will see payments adjusted over time. The Department said officials will contact each claimant to request wage information if it has not already been provided.

Self-employed Tennesseans can still apply for PUA by visiting their website or by calling 844-432-0969.