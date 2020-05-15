Tennessee driver service centers announce plan to resume services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced plans to reopen all drivers service centers on Monday.

All Driver Services Centers, with the exception of the Shelbyville Driver Services Center remain open and are taking additional precautions to protect the health and safety of customers and our employees. Officials encourag customers to use the e-Services portal to complete transactions like renewals, duplicates, reinstatement payments and completing new resident applications.

When visiting a center, all customers are required to:

• Wear a cloth face covering provided by the customer

• Be checked for temperature greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

• Answer COVID-19 health screening questions

• Distance at least six feet from others when possible

• Not be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms

• Use the queuing system to receive notifications as they wait in their vehicle if center has reached limited capacity.

The Driver Services Appointments system will re-launch on Saturday to include 45 Driver Services Centers and expand appointment services to New Resident, Knowledge Test, Reinstatement (at select centers), and Driver Services (for all other transactions). The first available appointments will be Tuesday, May 26.

Rescheduled skills tests for customers whose appointments were canceled between March 12 and May 15 will begin and be completed by June 8. The Driver Services staff will contact these customers to reschedule skills tests. The first available appointments for road skills test will be Monday, June 15. Skills tests appointments must be made in the e-Services portal or by calling (866) 849-3548.

Face shields have been provided for examiners performing road skills tests.

Knowledge tests will be available at all full-service centers. Tests will be available by appointment beginning May 26. Testing will also be offered on select Saturdays between June 13 and August 22. More information will be posted to tn.gov/safety. Information on Proof of school attendance can be found here if schools are closed due to COVID-19.

New Tennessee residents and new drivers should complete the Driver License Application online before visiting a Driver Services Center. The application is available in the e-Services portal and can be completed on a computer or smartphone.

The Department will resume issuing REAL IDs on July 6th. The federal government extended the implementation date of REAL ID to October 1, 2021. For more information on REAL ID and required documents, visit www.tnrealid.gov.

Protective screens have been added to examiner counters at Driver Service Centers. Capacity inside the centers have been limited based on recommended guidelines.