Tennessee Driver Services not returning to full operation until mid-May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Driver Services Centers in Tennessee will not return to full operation until May 18.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which oversees the driver’s license, driver’s permit and personal ID department, said most of its service centers are open but a phased reopening plan will bring the full staff online while executive orders remain in place.

The department announced on March 25 that commercial drivers licenses and permits set to expire between March 12 and May 18 will be extended until June 30, 2020. All non-CDL licenses, except for those with a Class X license, will expire six months from the date the license is set to expire.

Class XD and XID license holders, non-United States citizens with temporary driver licenses, will still need to visit in person to renew those licenses upon expiration of the current license, per an executive order issued on March 19.

All driver’s licenses, learner permits, photo IDs and handgun carry permits that expire between March 12 and May 18 are extended for six months from the original expiration date. The department is issuing letters of extension to the individuals affected. Affected individuals will be required to keep the letter with them during the extension period.

You can still renew your license and pay reinstatement fees online in the Tennessee Driver Services portal.

The department also suspended the issuance of REAL ID credentials from March 25 through May 18.

New Tennessee residents have until June 17 to obtain a driver’s license. Non-CDL knowledge and skills tests have been suspended until May 18 as well.

Med-Cert extensions for CDL holders will be permitted with a medical card expiring between March 12 and May 18 of this year. CDL holders have until June 30 to submit their new Med-Cert to the Department. The extension is available to CDL holders with a medical card that is currently valid for more than 90 days.

Details about the phased reopening of the Driver Services Centers department are upcoming. No date has been set yet. You can read both executive orders from March 19 and March 25 here.

