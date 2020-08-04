Tennessee early voting turnout for August election double what it was in 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than twice as many Tennessee voters cast ballots during early voting for the Aug. 6 election than during early voting for the August 2016 election.

According to the secretary of state’s office, slightly more than 578,000 people voted during the 14-day early voting period that ended last Saturday. In 2016, slightly more than 281,000 people voted early.

Washington County had the largest increase in early voters among local counties. The county logged 13,149 voters this year compared to 3,305 during early voting ahead of the August 2016 election. That’s a 306 percent increase.

Early voting in the Democratic primary increased by 141 percent, from 89,533 in 2016 to 215,790 in 2020. Meanwhile, Republican primary turnout increased by 98 percent, from 178,919 in 2016 to 354,600 this year.

The data includes in-person early voters, absentee by-mail ballots submitted by voters, and voters at licensed facilities.

Election day for federal and state primaries and county general elections in Tennessee is Thursday, Aug. 6.