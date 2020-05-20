Tennessee families can access SNAP benefits online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More options are coming to families who have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits due to the pandemic.

Families in Tennessee can now use SNAP benefits to buy food online through Amazon and Walmart. More independent retailers will soon also start accepting those benefits online.

The program is already available in several states, including Kentucky. The Secretary of Agriculture expanding it to 13 states ultimately giving online buying power to 90% of SNAP families in the US.

Another change to SNAP benefits – both Tennessee and Kentucky approved to operate what’s called “Pandemic EBT.” This provides benefits to families of children eligible for free or reduced priced meals; in order to offset the cost of meals that would normally be eaten at school – that are paid for by the state.

