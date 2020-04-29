Tennessee family finds dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF-TV) — A Tennessee family has been reunited with their dog nearly two months after she went missing when tornadoes ripped through their home in early March.
WTVF-TV reports Bella, the Australian shepherd who was missing for 54 days, was found on Sunday. She alerted Eric and Faith Johnson to a tornado that ravaged Putnam County moments before it flattened the Johnson’s family home.
Eric Johnson says finding Bella now completes the family. Friends and neighbors assisted the Johnsons in finding the dog.
The family told WTVF-TV earlier this month that they plan to rebuild their home.
