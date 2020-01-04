Live Now
Tennessee fans misspell Good Ole Rocky Top, at the Gator Bowl game and now have a new T-shirt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- University of Tennessee fans cheering on the big orange at the Gator Bowl on Thursday got some attention for how they were holding their signs.

The fans holding the letters meant to say Good Ole Rocky Top. However they were holding a couple of extra “S’s” and a “V”, but many of the letters were out of order.

The mistake got the attention of many people including ESPN. Now there is even a T-shirt with the big orange and white display on Teepublic.com for $14.00.

