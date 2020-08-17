Tennessee football schedule to be unveiled Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s a big day on Rocky Top as the Vols’ 2020 schedule is expected to be unveiled Monday.
The Vols’ week one will be announced at 3 p.m. on the Paul Finebaum Show. The full schedule will then be unveiled at 7 p.m. on SECNow.
Tennessee’s 10-game conference-only schedule will include games against Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
The 2020 SEC schedule is set to begin September 26.
Tennessee will also hold its first official practice Monday in accordance with the official start of the SEC fall training camp period.
