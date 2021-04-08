Tennessee football to host open practice at Neyland Stadium

General view before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2020. (Randy Sartin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee will welcome fans to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for the first open practice under new head football coach Josh Heupel.

Vol fans will be able to get their first look at the 2021 Tennessee football team on Saturday, April 10 beginning at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

All fans should enter through Gate 21, and the game day clear bag policy will be in effect. Gate 21 will open beginning at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Free parking will be available in lot G10.

COVID-19 protocols will be in effect, including face coverings upon entry and movement through the stadium. Physical distancing in the lower bowl of Neyland Stadium will be enforced. Autographs will be prohibited.

In the event of inclement weather, the practice would be moved indoors. The indoor practice would be closed to the public.

Spring practice began on March 26 and will culminate with the Orange and White Game in Neyland Stadium on April 24. The game will take place at 4 p.m. and streamed live on ESPN+.

Tennessee made Josh Heupel the 27th head football coach in program history in January, replacing Jeremy Pruitt after he was fired amid an investigation into NCAA violations.