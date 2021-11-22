KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The oldest fraternity chapter at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has been given a five-year suspension for repeated hazing and alcohol violations, university officials said Monday.

The Pi chapter of Alpha Tau Omega at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville will be suspended until the fall 2026 semester and the chapter house will be closed. Everyone living in the on-campus house must vacate the facility by Dec. 10.

The chapter was found to be responsible for the following standards of conduct violations: hazing, fire safety, alcohol-related conduct, alcohol-related conduct prohibited by law, providing alcohol to an underage person and two violations of interim administrative actions.

According to the university’s Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life, the Pi chapter of Alpha Tau Omega has been disciplined several times since 2018. They were sanctioned twice in both 2018 and 2019 for on-campus alcohol violations and hazing.

In January 2021, they were handed a deferred suspension and put on disciplinary probation for hazing and violating previous sanctions.

“Working closely with Alpha Tau Omega’s national organization, we made the necessary decision to suspend the Pi chapter. Hazing and misconduct have no place in fraternity or sorority life at the University of Tennessee, and we will continue to uphold our commitment to create a positive, healthy culture for our students.” Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas

A total of seven fraternities are currently on suspension at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

The Pi chapter of Alpha Tau Omega was the first Interfraternity Council fraternity founded at UT. The chapter was founded in 1872 and has 147 members.