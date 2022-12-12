KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is receiving its first “Internet for All” grants to help improve the reach and speed of the internet across the state. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) awarded the grant under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

The state is to receive $5,989,952.62 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. According to NTIA, the funding will be used to expand “affordable, equitable and reliable high-speed Internet service” throughout the state.

“I thank Governor Lee for his work to expand Internet service throughout Tennessee,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Addressing the needs of rural Tennesseans is essential to achieving digital equity and closing the digital divide.”

Tennessee’s grants came from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program and the Digital Equity Act. The BEAD Program works to expand internet access by “funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.” This program will give $4,906,138.56 to the state to fund the following:

Creating a comprehensive Five-Year Action Plan identifying Tennessee’s broadband access, affordability, equity, and adoption need

Research and data collection, including initial identification of unserved locations and underserved locations;

Publications, outreach, and communications support;

Providing technical assistance to potential subgrantees, including through workshops and events.

The Digital Equity Act provides three grant programs to make sure everyone has the skills, resources and capacity needed to “reap the full benefits of our digital economy,” according to NTIA. Tennessee’s $1,083,814.06 will be used to activities including:

Closing the digital equity gap and the development of a Statewide Digital Equity Plan;

Digital Literacy, Equity, and Adoption consulting;

Community and stakeholder engagement, data collection and analysis, and report development and distribution

Tennessee has worked to improve its broadband infrastructure. In September, Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced a $447 million investment to bring unserved broadband access to unserved areas across the state.