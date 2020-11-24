Tennessee-Gonzaga game cancelled as Vols extend COVID-19 shutdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee will not face off with the top-ranked basketball team in the country next week after the program’s shutdown due to COVID-19 was extended.

Tennessee announced Tuesday it is extending its pause on team activities after receiving Monday’s test results. Activities were suspended Monday and all program personnel were retested after head coach Rick Barnes was among coaches, athletes and team personnel who had tested positive for the virus.

The Vols will not travel to Indianapolis for the Jimmy V Classic, where they were scheduled to face No.1-ranked Gonzaga on December 2. Tennessee was in talks to play at Notre Dame on Dec. 4, but a contract was never formally agreed to.

Barring any setbacks, Tennessee will resume team activities on Saturday, December 5 ahead of their first home game against Cincinnati on Dec. 12.

A release from the team said Barnes is feeling well despite experiencing mild symptoms. The 2018-19 Naismith College Coach of the Year winner is currently in isolation at his home after testing positive.