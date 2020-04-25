Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey in statewide town hall meeting on WATE

Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths continue to climb in COVID-19 hotspots across Volunteer state
by: Elbert Tucker and WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee governor, Bill Lee, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, will join WKRN/News 2’s Bob Mueller for a statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town hall meeting will be televised live at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday from WKRN in Nashville. It will also be broadcast live on WREG in Memphis, WATE in Knoxville, WJHL in Johnson City, and WRCB in Chattanooga.

The program will include questions from viewers around the state, as Tennessee marks its first week of economic reopening since “safer-at-home” restrictions were put into place. The program will also stream live on each station’s website.

Lee and Piercey have been at the forefront of shaping Tennessee’s guidelines and approach to handling the coronavirus threat, as health, safety, and the economy hang in the balance.

 

