Tennessee Gov. Lee gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

File-This Nov. 10, 2020, file photo shows Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has tweeted that his wife has mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Republican governor said Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that he has tested negative for the virus but will be quarantined at the Governor’s Residence out of an abundance of caution. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Asked by a reporter Monday, the Republican said he had the initial Pfizer shot Saturday and will get the second dose in a few weeks.

He didn’t surround the inoculation with any fanfare, as he did when he tweeted out a photo of his flu shot last November.

Lee, who is 61, has said he was waiting his turn for the COVID-19 vaccine. All but a handful of Tennessee counties have now begun opening up vaccinations to anyone 16 or older.