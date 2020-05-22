1  of  2
Breaking News
SEC to permit voluntary in-person athletics activities Knox County releases guidance for phase 2 of reopening plan

Tennessee gov offers National Guard to test at businesses

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Friday promised business leaders that he would send the National Guard to help their companies with COVID-19 testing should they ask for it.

Lee made the announcement while speaking on a livestream for a Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry event, where the Republican touted the state’s high testing rate while repeatedly pointing out that Tennessee was one of the first states in the country to reopen during the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was not included on Lee’s weekly public schedule.

During the middle of his remarks, Lee urged businesses to “engage in testing” as Tennessee continues to lift restrictions that were implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We will have the National Guard show up at your place and do testing with large sections of your employees,” Lee said. “It’s not only important for your employees to feel safe, but for your customers to feel safe and for Tennessee to continue to have a very good picture of the state of the virus in our general population and that can come from the private sector.”

It is unclear if businesses are already requesting and receiving testing support from the National Guard. Lee’s spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Lee began pushing to expand testing to any Tennessean regardless of whether they show traditional COVID-19 symptom last month when he began reopening most of the state.

Since then, he’s also required testing to be conducted on all of the residents and staff at all of the state’s 700 nursing homes, as well as require testing at all of the state’s prisons.

As of this week, 45% of nursing homes had completed testing at their facilities.

At the same time, Tennessee is currently experiencing its highest monthly unemployment rate due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, the preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April was 14.7%.

As a result, more than a half-million jobless claims have been filed.

In other virus-related news, Tennessee officials are extending free pandemic child care for essential workers until mid-August, while letting more categories of workers qualify for the program.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says the expansion covers essential workers in the financial, religious, utility and hotel industries, among others.

The offer involves payment assistance and a network of temporary care locations. The department will arrange payments for care with licensed programs once workers are approved for the initiative. Eligible workers can apply online.

Essential workers with school-aged children can also register at the temporary and emergency child care locations set up by the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee.

Other eligible essential workers include include employees of a health care entity, law enforcement, first responders, corrections officers, military, activated National Guard, human and social services workers, postal workers, transportation employees, restaurant workers or grocery workers.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hancock County records first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock County records first COVID-19 case"

Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak"

Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital"

Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic"

ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting"

Sumner County staff, juveniles test negative for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sumner County staff, juveniles test negative for COVID-19"

Knox County Health Dept. talks about weekend testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. talks about weekend testing"

Second Lady Karen Pence brings mental health message to Smokies visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Lady Karen Pence brings mental health message to Smokies visit"

Home births on the rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home births on the rise"

Thistle Farms reopens after continuing mission during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thistle Farms reopens after continuing mission during pandemic"

Nurse dies after helping COVID-19 patients in New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse dies after helping COVID-19 patients in New York"

Graceland to begin tours again this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graceland to begin tours again this week"

Tennessee driver service centers reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee driver service centers reopen"

Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22"

First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering"

Blessings in a bag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessings in a bag"

12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak"

Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover"

House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill"

TVA campgrounds reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA campgrounds reopen"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter