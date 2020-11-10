NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he isn’t ready to recognize Joe Biden as the president-elect, joining a growing list of Republican leaders who say they are waiting on the outcome of various vote recounts and legal challenges.
While talking to reporters on Monday, Lee declined to answer directly when asked if he believes there has been widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. It’s a claim President Donald trump has made without evidence, while recent court rulings have dismissed such allegations.
Instead, Lee said he’s willing to work with either the Trump or Biden administration.
- Could a COVID-19 vaccine be coming to the Tri-Cities soon? This is what local experts are saying
- Northeast Tennessee mayors warn of “devastating and catastrophic” COVID-19 pandemic outcomes in open letter
- Tennessee athletic association may be one step closer to accommodating religious headwear for athletes
- Tennessee governor not recognizing Biden’s win just yet
- Suspect charged after 8 bystanders wounded in downtown Nashville shootout over dog