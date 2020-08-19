Tennessee governor signs COVID-19 liability measure into law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has signed into law sweeping protections for businesses, schools and nursing homes against coronavirus lawsuits.
Lee on Monday touted the legislation as “historic” and argued the law would protect businesses from “frivolous lawsuits.”
The GOP-dominated Statehouse failed to advance the proposal earlier this year when negotiations among lawmakers broke down in the hectic waning hours of legislative work.
Lee later convened a special legislative session to not only address COVID-19 liability, but also telemedicine and penalties against protesters who violate certain laws.
