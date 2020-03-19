Breaking News
Wuhan offers sign of hope on virus front; Italy nears stark warning
Tennessee Hills Distillery makes hand sanitizer, donating profits to local organizations

News
Source: Tennessee Hills Distillery

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- At a time when hand sanitizer is hard to come by, a local distillery is making their own, and donating the profits.

Tennessee Hills Distillery in Jonesborough posted about the new product this week, and said they are making it using vodka and aloe vera.’

The post read, “ALL Proceeds will go to a conglomerate of local organizations to aid those in need and are obtainable through a minimum $2 donation. We will also offer a free bottle with orders over $30. If larger quantities are needed please call ahead.”

On Wednesday, the distillery updated the public in another post on Facebook that said they received an overwhelming response, ” Due to the high demand, we are already out of our first batch. We are actively seeking more ingredients for more production runs. Hopefully we’ll have more ready to go within a few days and will keep everyone updated! Donations of ALOE VERA would be greatly appreciated until our bulk supplier is able to deliver. Thank you so much for sharing and getting behind this!”

