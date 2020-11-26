Tennessee House GOP closes off its meetings, keeps leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans have voted to close off their caucus meetings to the public and keep their current slate of legislative leaders in place.

According to The Tennessean, the caucus voted 56-11 on Tuesday to close off their future meetings. GOP Caucus Chairman Rep. Jeremy Faison said afterward that the vote says House Republicans want to take care of their personal business within the caucus.

The caucus also voted in favor of reinstalling Speaker Cameron Sexton, Majority Leader William Lamberth and Faison as caucus chairman. Other returning leaders were also retained.

The House GOP has a 73-26 supermajority over Democrats.