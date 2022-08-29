NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With fall around the corner, there are many things to look forward to in Tennessee like cheering on your favorite football team, wearing flannel shirts, seeing fall colors, and hunting your favorite game.

Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Season Dates

Small Game

Squirrel

August 27, 2022 – March 15, 2023

Daily bag limit: 10

Rabbit

November 5, 2022 – February 28, 2023

Daily bag limit: 5

Raccoon

Sunset

September 16 – March 15, 2023

Nightly bag limit: 4

Game Birds

Grouse

October 8 – February 28, 2023

Daily bag limit: 3

Quail

November 5 – February 28, 2023

Daily bag limit: 6

Migratory Birds

Mourning Dove

September 1 – 28

October 8 – 30

December 8 – January 15, 2023

Daily bag limit: 15

Canada Goose

September 1 – 18

Daily bag limit: 5

Wood Duck

September 10 – 14

Daily bag limit: 2

Teal

September 10 – 18

Daily bag limit: 6

Woodcock

November 12 – December 4

January 10 – January 31, 2023

Daily bag limit: 3

Snipe

November 14 – February 28, 2023

Daily bag limit: 8

Deer

Archery

Antlered deer

August 26 – 28

Private land only

Statewide bag limit: 2 (Bonus deer exception read more at this link)

Archery

Antlerless deer

September 24 – October 28

October 32 – November 4

Daily bag limit: 3 (no season limit)

Muzzleloader and Archery

Antlerless deer

November 5 – 18

Daily bag limit: 2 (with some exceptions)

Gun, Muzzleloader and Archery

Antlerless deer

October 31 – January 13, 2023

Unit CWD

Daily bag limit: 3

Gun, Muzzleloader and Archery

Antlerless deer

November 19 – January 8, 2023

Daily bag limit depends on hunting area. Click here for details.

To see changes to some of the regulations for hunting in Tennessee click on this link from the TWRA.