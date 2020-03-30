Tennessee inmates make protective equipment for health care workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN/WKRN) — Tennessee inmates are stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.

In a tweet, the Tennessee Department of Corrections said offenders working in the TRICOR textile plant at MCCX are making protective face masks for medical staff across the state.

#HappeningNow Offenders working in the TRICOR textile plant at MCCX are making protective face masks for medical staff across the state! Over 1k were shipped out to @T_E_M_A today, who will disseminate to areas with the greatest need. #communityfocused pic.twitter.com/c7HWCOQjDw — Dept of Correction (@TNTDOC1) March 27, 2020

Over 1,000 masks were shipped out to the Tennessee Department of Emergency Management on Friday, who will disseminate to areas with greatest need, the TDOC said.

“The way I see it, I’m saving lives and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this” one of the offenders working to make the masks said.