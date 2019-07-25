Tennessee-Kansas set to square off in 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge

The matchups for the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge were announced Thursday, and Tennessee will be matched up against one of college basketball’s most storied programs.

The Vols will travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, January 25.

Tennessee will be looking for revenge after falling to the second-ranked Jayhawks in overtime last season in the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game.

Other challenge matchups include Baylor at Florida, Kentucky at Texas Tech and LSU at Texas. All 10 games will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU and will be available on the ESPN app.

“The Big 12/SEC Challenge is a unique opportunity to showcase our basketball programs,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Playing the event on a single-date in January puts our programs in the college basketball spotlight.”

Tennessee owns a 1-3 all-time record vs. Kansas since first meeting in 2009. Tennessee’s lone win came in Knoxville in 2010 when they upset the top-ranked Jayhawks. The four previous meetings have been decided by an average of nine points.

The 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge marks the event’s seventh year. Tennessee is 4-1 in the event, as the Vols did not take part in the inaugural challenge. Four of the SEC’s 14 teams are idle during the challenge each year because there are only 10 teams in the Big 12.

The Big 12 won the challenge in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. The SEC claimed its lone win in 2018, and the series was tied in 2017. The Big 12 has a cumulative advantage of 35-25 (.583).