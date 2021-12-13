TENNESSEE/KENTUCKY (WATE) — Monday, the governors in Tennessee and Kentucky are working to assist those in need. Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order granting special permissions to those offering help in areas impacted by storms and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear created a tornado relief fund in Kentucky.

Lee toured areas nearby on Saturday where he said whole communities were destroyed. “We’re reminded that in just a moment, lives are lost, lively hoods are lost,” Lee said in a press conference.

“There’s hope for these families,” he added on Saturday. “There’s also tremendous hope, the Red Cross, churches are reaching out in those communities. So there’s hope to be found.”

Lee’s Executive Order 94 formally declares a state of emergency and will affect multiple areas of law within the state. The order is designed to provide “operational flexibilities” for affected counties within the state. It permits health care professionals licensed in other states to provide health care services in Tennessee related to severe weather.

It also allows pharmacists to dispense an extra 30-day supply of maintenance prescriptions as needed and it allows them to dispense an extra 30-day supply of maintenance prescriptions as needed. Finally, it suspends restrictions on vehicles transporting emergency supplies to areas affected by severe weather.

Right across the Tennessee border in Mayfield, KY, Beshear spoke about this state’s loss and recovery efforts. “We put one foot in front of the other.”

A tornado relief fund has been set up for the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Mayfield. Those who want to donate to that fund can visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov. Beshear has also declared a state of emergency in the counties impacted.

“We’ll rebuild,” Beshear adds. “here’s going to be grief, there’s going to be clean up.”

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, while Lee made the request for assistance for 9 Tennessee counties on Monday.

Governor Lee said on Sunday, “it’s a tough, tough road through the opening days of a tragedy like this.”