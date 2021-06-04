Tennessee Lady Vols to face UConn for at least two more seasons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Volunteers and UConn Huskies will write another chapter in women’s basketball’s most storied rivalry with the announcement that two teams will meet in the regular season for at least the next two years.

The universities announced Friday the Lady Vols and Huskies will face each other during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, with the teams playing in Connecticut this season, followed by a return to Knoxville the next year.

“We are excited to play these games and continue the overall series between these historic programs,” UT head coach Kellie Harper said. “We’ve had highly competitive and entertaining games the past two seasons, and our players, as well as our fans, really enjoy the level of intensity and excitement that occurs when the Lady Vols and Huskies meet.”

Tennessee and UConn have squared off in each of the previous two seasons as part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series. The Huskies dispatched Tennessee 60-45 in their 2020 meeting in Hartford. The Lady Vols dropped a closely-contested home matchup with UConn 67-61 in January.

Dates, tip times and broadcast information for the 2021-22 match-up will be released when those details become available.