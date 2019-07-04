Tennessee launches digital project to map paths of Revolutionary War soldiers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee State Library and Archives is launching a new online platform about Tennesseans who served in the Revolutionary War.

The project, called “Patriot Paths,” uses Revolutionary War pension records to map the paths of soldiers before and after their service.

The state says thousands flooded into Tennessee at the end of the war, and around 2,000 pension files still exist.

The project was a large undertaking and is still being put together, but you can access the 1,200 records that have already been input by clicking here.