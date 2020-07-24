Tennessee launches “Face It” campaign promoting masks to fight COVID-19 spread

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee’s administration on Thursday unveiled the latest public service campaign to help battle the COVID-19 outbreak in Tennessee.

The ad campaign, known as “ Face it: Masks fight COVID-19,” will run on broadcast and cable television, digital, social media, print and billboards statewide.

Lee, a Republican, has repeatedly declined to issue a statewide mandate even as new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to rise over the past several weeks.

Instead, Lee argues people must take personal responsibility when it comes to wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A patchwork of mask mandates are currently in place across Tennessee.

“It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track,” Lee said in a statement.

The campaign officially launches Friday, July 24.

