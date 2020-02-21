Tennessee launches some appointments, e-tickets for Real IDs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have launched a pilot program offering some appointments and e-tickets for people looking to get their Real IDs.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services Divisionsaidappointments became available Thursday and e-tickets to secure a place in line before arriving at a Driver Services Center kicked off Friday.

The initial pilot will be available for Real ID services only and will be limited to centers in Gallatin, Hart Lane in Nashville, Oakland and Maryville. More locations and services will be added.

The services can be accessed at the department’s website.

E-tickets can be requested between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the time zone of the Driver Services Center requested. After requesting an e-ticket, customers have two hours to arrive at the center and check in.

Customers who request an appointment can check in at the center up to 15 minutes before the appointment time.

Tennessee’s driver centers have endured big crowds of people looking to get the federal Real ID, coupled with technology problems. The deadline is Oct. 1 to get Real IDs, special licenses that many will need to take domestic flights and enter some federal facilities. Passports, military IDs or tribal IDs are some allowable alternatives.