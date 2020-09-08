Tennessee launching dashboard tracking COVID-19 in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Education on Tuesday will unveil a new tool, informing parents about COVID-19 cases in their area.
The dashboard including district and local school data on new positive COVID-19 cases including students and staff. School districts will provide the data for the dashboard that will be updated on a weekly basis.
At the district level, the dashboard will provide district-reported information on the number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst students, the number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst staff, and the primary operating model for schools within the district
At the school level, the dashboard will provide district-reported information on the number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst students, number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst staff, and whether adjustments from the district’s primary operating model have been made within the school.
The state says to ensure privacy protections, schools that have less than 50 students will not be reported in the dashboard.
For schools reporting under five positive student or employee COVID-19 cases, the school will be listed without a specific number of cases for the category.
The dashboard will be located on the Tennessee Department of Education website.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: More than 159K confirmed, probable COVID-19 cases reported by TDH
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 5th death in September, 63rd overall
- 590 COVID-19 cases at University of Tennessee, isolations approach 2,000
- Virus cases set record for 2nd straight week in Kentucky
- India now 2nd behind US in virus cases amid economic pain
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 164,126 COVID-19 cases and 145,359 recoveries
- Report: 60 COVID-19 deaths traced to college campuses
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 222 new cases & 77 new inactive cases on Sunday
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 25 deaths and 1,765 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 156 new cases & 998 inactive cases
- Model projects 288,000 US COVID-19 deaths this year as best-case scenario
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases increase by 1,051; deaths up by 22
- Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?