Tennessee launching dashboard tracking COVID-19 in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Education on Tuesday will unveil a new tool, informing parents about COVID-19 cases in their area.

The dashboard including district and local school data on new positive COVID-19 cases including students and staff. School districts will provide the data for the dashboard that will be updated on a weekly basis.

At the district level, the dashboard will provide district-reported information on the number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst students, the number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst staff, and the primary operating model for schools within the district

At the school level, the dashboard will provide district-reported information on the number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst students, number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst staff, and whether adjustments from the district’s primary operating model have been made within the school.

The state says to ensure privacy protections, schools that have less than 50 students will not be reported in the dashboard.

For schools reporting under five positive student or employee COVID-19 cases, the school will be listed without a specific number of cases for the category.

The dashboard will be located on the Tennessee Department of Education website.