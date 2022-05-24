NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee leaders are speaking out after the tragedy in West Texas Tuesday. Fourteen students, along with one teacher, were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott also said during a press conference Tuesday that the shooter — identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos — is also dead.

Tennessee leaders took to social media to express their condolences, with some taking aim at the ongoing gun control debate in the U.S.:

Senator Bill Hagerty (R)

“The horrible news out of Uvalde, Texas, is gut-wrenching. 14 innocent and precious lives lost—it’s unspeakable. We pray for this school. We pray for the families. We pray for this community. And we pray for our Nation.” — Twitter

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R)

“Horrified and heartbroken to learn of the significant loss of life in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Please join me in lifting their loved ones up in prayer. Thank you to the local first responders working on the scene.” — Twitter

Nashville Mayor John Cooper (D)

“Laura and I are heartbroken at the tragic, horrific news coming out of Texas. Days like today have become too common, and it shocks the conscience. Chief Drake and I have spoken, & officials at @MNPDNashville and @MetroSchools are reviewing security protocols at all our schools.” — Twitter

Representative Jim Cooper (D)

“This is just gut-wrenching. Another school targeted in a mass shooting. More innocent children lost. More grieving families who will never hug their children again. What will it take for Republicans to support ANY measure to stop the senseless gun violence in America?” — Twitter

State Senator Raumesh Akbari (D)

“This is so incredibly sad. My Lord! Children should be able to go to school and not fear being murdered. Our babies deserve to be safe. Our teachers deserve to be safe! The families at Robb Elementary need our prayers and love. And Congress MUST fix this & enact gun control! Now!” — Twitter

Senator London Lamar (D)

“We have a problem with gun violence in this country! Another school shooting! God bless those kids and families. We need solutions.” — Twitter

State Representative Jason Zachary (R)

“This is pure evil. Lord be close to this broken community and families who have lost these precious children and teacher.” — Twitter

State Representative Eddie Mannis (R)

“My heart is broken for the 15 families whose life has been changed forever. Please take a moment to say a prayer for the parents, grandparents and families of those who lost their lives today at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.” — Facebook