Tennessee man arrested after allegedly depositing forged copy of $33K check he’d already deposited

Photo: Travis Anderson, courtesy of Washington County Detention Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Monday after police say he deposited a forged check for more than $30,000 dollars then withdrew $20,000 in cash.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, a branch manager of Eastman Credit Union told officers on November 5, 2020 that the bank had been defrauded of $17,491.

JCPD reports that the suspect, identified as Travis Anderson, 29, had opened an account at the bank with a “genuine check for $33,695.35.”

Anderson allegedly spent the money over the course of several weeks until the account was overdrawn.

The release states Anderson then “deposited a forged copy of the same check in the same amount of $33,695.35.”

Afterwards, Anderson allegedly withdrew $20,000 in cash.

According to JCPD, a stop payment was placed on the second check.

Anderson was charged with worthless checks over $10,000. He is being held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

