KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man from Luttrell, TN was been arrested in Mendocino, California following a lengthy investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office into his whereabouts.

Union County Detective Daniel Runion, who also works with the U.S. Marshals Service, began searching more widely for 55-year-old Scott Stiner after all means to locate the subject locally were unsuccessful.

(Photo via Union County Sheriff’s Office)



On March 15, Runions received information Stiner was spotted at a residence in Mendocino. He contacted the local police department about the lead and they were able to take Stiner in custody without incident.

UCSO said Stiner is awaiting extradition from California to Tennessee for five counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.