(KTLA) – A man from Tennessee was arrested last week for his alleged role in a shooting that left a 68-year-old San Bernardino, Calif. man dead.

James Gibbons was shot and killed in San Bernardino on April 12, 2022 (San Bernardino Police Department)

James Gibbons was found suffering from a gunshot wound on April 12 on the 1200 block of N. Lugo Avenue in San Bernardino. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives conducted interviews and analyzed evidence which led to them identifying James Edward Posey, 54, of Memphis, Tenn. as the suspect in the deadly shooting.

On April 15, a warrant for his arrest was issued by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office on charges for murder.

Nearly two weeks later on April 27, Posey was taken into custody by federal officials in Memphis.

Authorities said they are in the process of extraditing Posey to San Bernardino County to face charges for Gibbons’ murder.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact San Bernardino police detective J. Alvarez at 909-388-4935 or sergeant J. Plummer at 909-384-5613.