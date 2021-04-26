Tennessee man charged in death of 5-month-old infant

by: The Associated Press

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been charged in the death of a 5-month-old infant.

The Times News reports that 24-year-old Dominic Michael Antonio Liberto of Mount Carmel was indicted last week on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.

The indictment says the Hawkins County man is charged in the December death of Aspen Reese Shepherd. Officials say Liberto turned himself in on Friday and was being held in the Hawkins County Jail.

It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney. Prosecutor Dan Armstrong told the Times News that officials weren’t immediately releasing more details.

