Tennessee man charged with assaulting officer during breach of U.S. Capitol

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ronald Colton McAbee (Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Bedford County man has been arrested after federal investigators said he assaulted law enforcement during the breach at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ronald Colton McAbee, a 27-year-old man from Unionville, was arrested Tuesday on federal charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers inflicting bodily injury.

Ronald Colton McAbee (Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

McAbee has also been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon in connection with the riots in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

He made his initial court appearance Tuesday in the Middle District of Tennessee.

No additional information was immediately released about McAbee’s arrest and the allegations against him.

Federal investigators said McAbee is one of more than 570 people arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

He is one of more than a dozen people taken into custody in Tennessee in connection with the riots.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Late night fire heavily damages North Knoxville home

Some Cocke County residents ordered to evacuate

Knoxville scooter program identifies changes to be made

Austin-East Foundation donates $40,000 to school

Team of technicians keeping Knoxville Police cruisers moving

Business along Tail of the Dragon sold liquor without license