Tennessee man hides in Walgreens until closing, tunnels through drywall to steal opioids

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man in Tennessee hid inside a Walgreens store until closing only to tunnel through the drywall of the pharmacy to steal opioids.

Police said it happened on May 18 at the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road. According to a release from police, the man hid inside the store until after closing time. He waited until all employees left and tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall and stole a large amount of opioid pain killers.

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps identify the burglar. Call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 if you recognize him.

Walgreens burglar, photo courtesy of Franklin Police Department

No other information was immediately released.